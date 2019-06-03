Sephora Closing All Stores for Diversity Training

June 3rd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Sephora will temporarily close all of its stores for diversity training later this week. The move comes after singer SZA tweeted on April 30th that security was called at a California location because a staff person thought she was stealing.

The cosmetics retailer apologized and announced its U.S. stores will close Wednesday morning to host “inclusion workshops”.

