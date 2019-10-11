Separate Investigations Lead to Arrest of Two Men for Dealing Meth

Two separate drug investigations resulted in two separate arrests for drug dealing.

Around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police arrived at a home in the 100 block of South New Albany Street in Sellersburg to serve a search warrant. Troopers located 54-year-old Travis Ray Shields who is a convicted felon in possession of firearms. Their investigation led to the seizure of 30 grams of suspected meth as well as a semi-automatic pistol and shotgun. Shields was arrested without incident and lodged into the Clark County Jail.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, troopers arrived at a home in the 100 block of Clay St. in New Albany for possible drug activity. Troopers located 44-year-old Michael Stocksdale and 16 grams of meth as well as drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Stocksdale was arrested and remanded into the custody of the Floyd County Jail. New Albany Police Department assisted in the warrant service and arrest

Shields faces the following charges:

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Possession of Firearm by Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Stocksdale faces the following charges:

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 4 Felony

Possession of Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

