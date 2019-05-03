Sentencing Scheduled for Man Convicted of Murder

Jurors were deadlocked over the sentencing of an Evansville man convicted of murder and robbery in the 2017 slaying of two people. According to the Journal & Courier, jurors were dismissed Thursday after deadlocking the question.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Deshay Hackner was convicted in the murder of 29-year-old Dewone Broomfield and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Mary Woodruff.

Friday, Judge Randy Williams decided that Hackner will not be facing life in prison without parole when he is sentenced in June.

Hackner is still facing between 51 years and 202 years behind bars for his conviction.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14th at 11:30 a.m.

Another defendant, William Rice, is awaiting trial on murder and robbery charges.

