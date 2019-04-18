Sentencing Postponed for Man in Stabbing Case

A sentencing for the Evansville man guilty of stabbing a woman in front of his child has been rescheduled.

30-year-old Donald Boyd Jr. was charged with aggravated battery with a knife, criminal confinement, and resisting arrest.

According to police, Boyd and the victim have a young child together who was present during the incident.

Investigators say Boyd held his child’s mother and others against their will before law enforcement was able to rescue them.

Boyd’s sentencing has been rescheduled to May 6th.

