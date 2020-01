Sentencing was postponed Friday to January 31st for Ciarra Landfair, who is serving time for the murder of Kimra Miller.

Ciarra Landfair, 31, was convicted on December 19, 2019, on first-degree murder for the killing of Miller back in late May 2019.

While in court Friday, Magistrate Judge Gary Shutte denied Lanfair’s letter requesting to withdraw her plea of guilty filed last month.

Comments

comments