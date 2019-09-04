Sentencing Date Set for Man Accused of Stealing From Armored Truck

A Kentucky man is set to be sentenced after stealing $932,000 from an armored truck.

Mark Espinosa, 29, entered his plea Tuesday, a day before his jury trial was set to begin. Prosecutors are seeking to sentence Espinosa to 21 years in prison. He will be sentenced December 11th.

Authorities say Espinosa worked as a driver for GardaWorld. Espinosa and another employee were doing a pickup from a Louisville mall in December 2018.

Authorities say the other employee went inside and returned to see the truck and Espinosa were gone. Espinosa was later arrested in Connecticut after trying to get a driver’s license with a forged birth certificate.

