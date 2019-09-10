Sentence Given to Kentucky Woman Charged in Cancer Scam

A judge sentenced Jessica Krecskay to 60 days in jail for faking cancer to scam people into donating $15,000 to her cause. She was also sentenced Monday to five years of probation and ordered to repay the donations.

According to authorities, she told co-workers she was dying from ovarian cancer. Several colleagues volunteered to help Krecskay, even cleaning her home and hosting fundraisers. One of her colleagues became suspicious of Krecskay, who says she was being secretive about her symptoms. Surveillance video showed Krecskay pretending to pass out when a co-worker walked into the room.

Krecskay was indicted in February on a theft by deception charge.

Her sentence starts on Friday.

