Senators: Raise the National Smoking Age to 21

U.S. Senator Todd Young, in collaboration with a group of other politicians, are hoping to change the national smoking age.

Tuesday, in an op-ed for CNN Opinion, Sen. Todd Young, Brian Schatz, Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced the Tobacco to 21 Act, bipartisan legislation that would prohibit the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to anyone under the age of 21.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report earlier this year estimating that approximately 4.9 million middle and high school students were tobacco users last year, up from 3.6 million in 2017.

The politicians agree that raising the federal smoking age is an important step toward keeping harmful tobacco products out of children’s hands and protecting them from a lifetime of addiction.

