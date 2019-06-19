Senators Call for Naming Navy Ship After Richard Lugar

The National Defense Authorization Act, introduced by Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, calls for the Secretary of the Navy to name the next unnamed Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer warship in honor of Senator Richard Lugar.

Sen Lugar passed away at the age of 87 on April 28th. He died at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia.

During his lifetime, he volunteered for the U.S. Navy and served his country as an officer from 1957-1960, including as an intelligence briefer to then Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Arleigh Burke.

Lugar was also a supporter of gun control and has supported gun legislation and weapons bans and even received an F rating from the National Rifle Association of America.

In April, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by Senators Young and Braun in honor of Senator Lugar.

Comments

comments