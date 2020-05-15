Senator Young Proposes “RESTART” Program for Indiana Businesses

United States Senator Todd Young (R-IN) has proposed a new program to help Hoosier businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-twenty” (RESTART) Act, proposed by Sen. Young, would provide long-term loans to small and mid-sized businesses.

Under Young’s proposal, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) would also be changed by doubling the amount of time businesses have to deploy those funds.

“The Paycheck Protection Program is working for many small businesses, but we know more needs to be done. The RESTART Act will go a step further by helping to provide longer-term loans to businesses and non-profits that are experiencing economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Sen. Young.

Young’s proposal would also create a separate loan program for struggling businesses.

“We’ve created a separate loan program that would allow businesses to cover six-months worth of payroll and fixed costs like utilities and rent,” said Sen. Young. “And then pay back that loan over a seven-year time period.”

For businesses to qualify for the RESTART program, they must self-certify a revenue loss of 25%.

A portion of the loan could be forgiven, depending on how much revenue the businesses lost.

Sen. Young says there’s no time table as to when this proposal will be heard, but that he’s working actively to get the RESTART Act passed.

