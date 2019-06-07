Senator Todd Young Visits Pendleton Storm Victims

U.S. Senator Todd Young arrived in Pendleton, Indiana Friday to survey storm damage and meet with tornado victims. Sen. Young met with first responders and local officials in an emergency management roundtable at the Pendleton Town Hall. Young later toured areas affected by the storms.

“The recent tornado and severe storm surge in Indiana left behind significant damage. The tornado that touched down in Pendleton left it the hardest hit area in our state,” said Senator Young. “It was important to see the damage firsthand and thank the first responders, emergency crews, and local officials who are helping this area recover.”

