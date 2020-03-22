CoronavirusKentucky

Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

It was announced Sunday that Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus after taking a test out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

An announcement was made by his office on Twitter Sunday, confirming the positive result of a COVID-19 test taken by the Republican senator.

The statement went on to say that Sen. Paul is currently in quarantine and is feeling fine.

A later announcement was also made that said Sen. Paul expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.

