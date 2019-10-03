Senator Rand Paul Reacts to Impeachment Proceedings

As impeachment proceedings continue on Capitol Hill, Chief Western Kentucky Bureau Reporter Erran Huber caught up with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul during his time visiting Hopkins County.

Senator Paul called for an equal investigation into Presidential candidate Joe Biden to match the one of President Trump.

He also raised concerns over the public hearing the details of President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine.

At this time, Senator Paul intends to support the President if articles of impeachment lead to a trial in the Senate.

“I think the bottom line is people are going to look at this impeachment thing and say, ‘Well gosh, if we didn’t impeach Joe Biden, why are we impeaching the President? It sounds like Joe Biden did something just as bad, or worse. His son was getting 50-grand a month, something doesn’t pass the smell test here,'” said Senator Paul. “So I think in the end, people are going to look at this and say, ‘This looks partisan.’ And this is a real danger for the Democrats.”

No clear evidence exists that Biden’s actions as Vice President were intended to help his son.

In fact, many Western leaders had called on Ukraine to fire that prosecutor over allegations of corruption.

Hunter Biden has not been accused of illegal wrongdoing related to his work with the company.

Whether the impeachment inquiry will hurt or help Democrats in 2020 is yet to be seen, but Congress is moving forward with the process.

Comments

comments