Senator McConnell Says New COVID-19 Relief Bill Could Be Needed

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that another COVID-19 relief bill may be needed.

“We may need, as I said, one more plug here at the federal level to help us get through this period,” Sen. McConnel said.

Senator McConnell has been vocal in his opposition to the newest $3T coronavirus relief bill.

“It will be very carefully crafted,” McConnell went on to say. “It won’t be a three trillion dollar left-wing wishlist like the House cobbled together the other day, that even the New York Times has criticized.”

When speaking exclusively to 44News, Sen. McConnell claimed the latest COVID-19 relief bill passed by the House is filled with items unrelated to the impact of the pandemic.

