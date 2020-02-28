Senate Passes New Harmony Bridge Authority Bill Unanimously

A bill sponsored by State Sen. Jim Tomes that would grant immunity to members, officers and employees of the New Harmony and Wabash River Bridge Authority recently passed the Senate unanimously.

House Bill 1343 would require the Attorney General of Indiana to defend the Bridge Authority and its members if there is a civil liability lawsuit filed against them.

Since the Harmony Way Bridge closed in 2012, citizens have been looking for ways to effectively and safely make the bridge operable again.

When the General Assembly passed legislation in 2018 to transfer ownership of the bridge from the White County Bridge Commission in Illinois to the New Harmony and Wabash River Bridge Authority, the original transfer did not include the same protections as a state entity, which would allow the authority to be sued in civil court.

To learn more about HB 1343, click here.

