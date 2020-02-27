Senate Passes Measure to Limit Kentucky Governor’s Pardon Powers

Kentucky voters are one step closer to being able to amend the state constitution limiting the governor’s pardon powers.

The measure took another step toward becoming law by passing the Kentucky senate. It was originally introduced after former Gov. Matt Bevin issued hundreds of pardons including murderers, rapists, and drug offenders.

“It’s offensive, it’s mind-boggling how any governor could be this irresponsible. It’s an abomination of the criminal justice system,” says Rob Sanders, Commonwealth Attorney 16th Judicial Circuit.

Even though it’s common for outgoing governors to pardon people Bevin’s bold move sparked outrage across the country. With Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell even speaking out on the controversy.

“I expect he had the power to do it, but looking at the examples of people who were incarcerated as a result of heinous crimes no I don’t approve of it,” says McConnell.

If made into law, and approved by voters it would prohibit governors from issuing pardons 30 days before a gubernatorial election – and until the inauguration of the winner.

The bill now goes to the House where senators say they expect more amendments.

If the measure is passed, the question will appear on November’s ballot.

