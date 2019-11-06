Senate Passes Bill Making Animal Cruelty Federal Felony

A bill that would make acts of animal cruelty a federal felony is headed to the President’s desk.

“This is definitely a win,” says Amanda Coburn, Vanderburgh Humane Society Development Coordinator.

The Pact Act which stands for “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture” was approved Tuesday.

“A lot of times with animal laws the lack of specifics is what really gets us in trouble with prosecuting animal cruelty cases,” says Coburn.

The bipartisan legislation which passed the house last month, expands a previous law passed in 2010.

Under the Pact Act, a person can be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, and impaling animals.

Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines, and up to seven years in prison.

“The animal cannot speak up for itself and most of the time it’s not on video, we don’t have a ton of evidence, we have to just try the case as best we can knowing that the penalties are not that harsh,” says Jess Powers, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. “If this were able to move forward, if the president signs this, then we would be full force for it.”

In September, a Gibson County woman was arrested for animal cruelty after throwing two kittens out her car window while driving on State Road 64.

Just last month, an Evansville man was cited for animal cruelty after police say he strangled and threw a kitten then sent a video of it to his cousin.

“We are trying to work with local authorities as much as we can and get these people at least something on their record when we can,” says Powers. “So this is definitely good news. We would really appreciate the help from our Federal authorities and federal lawmakers moving forward.”

All 50 states have laws in place against animal cruelty.

If signed, authorities can go after wrongdoers because they will have federal jurisdiction and will not be bound by state law.

“Really having a no tolerance policy for any kind of violence towards an innocent creature is a win and we hope the President will sign it,” says Coburn.

The Pact Act will now head to the President’s desk where it can be signed into law or rejected.

