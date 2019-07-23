Sen. Young Supports Bill to Reauthorize 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

U.S. Senator Todd Young voted in support of the Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act Tuesday.

The legislation permanently reauthorizes the Sep. 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which supports 9/11 survivors and first responders who have experienced health issues following the terrorist attacks.

“The survivors, first responders, and families who lost loved ones on September 11th continue to feel the devastating effects of that horrific day,” said Senator Young. “I was proud to help pass this legislation and will continue to support these American heroes and their families.”

The legislation passed the full Senate on a 97-2 vote.

