Sen. Young Co-Sponsoring Bill to Help With Nursing Shortage

U.S. Senator Todd Young is co-sponsoring legislation that would expand a federal program which rewards nurses who work in under-served areas.

The program is currently limited to public and non-profit providers, but Young’s bill would allow for profit providers to also take part in the program.

It pays 60% of unpaid nursing education debt for registered nurses and advanced registered nurses who work two years at medical facilities dealing with critical nurse shortages.

Young says the bureau of labor statistics projects that 1.1 million nurses are needed nationwide as baby boomers age into retirement. Nursing shortages are already being felt in underserved areas. Many are in dire need of caregivers.

