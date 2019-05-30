Sen. Todd Young Rallies for Raising Legal Smoking Age to 21

Indiana Senator Todd Young spoke Thursday in South Bend about the importance of moving the legal smoking age to 21. The republican senator introduced legislation called the Tobacco to 21 Act and it’s receiving support on both sides of the aisle.

At times, he stuck to facts and figures; at other moments, he provided personal anecdotes about why he was doing this referencing his daughter as one of his reason. But Young says raising the age is one of the only ways to protect the younger generation.

Sen. Young says, “Raising the legal tobacco age as public health experts tell us its the number one thing we can do to address this it’s the most impaction, it’s the most meaningful, it’s the most achievable public policy measure we can take to protect our young people.”

Young points out that nationwide date is troubling, with 95 percent of adult smokers starting before they’re 21.

But he says he’s equally troubled by the data in Indiana, where tobacco users help contribute to nearly $3 billion in health care costs.

