Sen. Richard Lugar Set to Be Buried on July 24

Former Senator Richard Lugar will be buried on July 24 at Arlington National Cemetery at 9 a.m.

Lugar died April 28 in Annandale, Virginia, from complications of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a neurological disorder. He was 87.

Some of the highest-ranking officials in U.S. government were among the 1,500 who attended his funeral May 15 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. The crowd included Vice President Mike Pence, Chief Justice John Roberts, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and several other senators including Todd Young and Mike Braun, Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, Maine Republican Susan Collins, and Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy.

Lugar also had lain in the state under the rotunda of the Indiana Statehouse, a rare honor.

