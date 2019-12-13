Sen. Mitch McConnell to File for Re-Election

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s senior Senator, announced he will file for re-election in Frankfort Friday afternoon.

The Louisville Republican will be joined by Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron and State Treasurer Allison Ball. Both won election last month and will serve as the co-signers for Senator McConnell’s refiling.

Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot who narrowly lost a 2018 congressional race, is among the Democrats vying to challenge McConnell in 2020.

McConnell was first elected in 1984 and has served six terms as a U.S. Senator. If elected to a seventh term, he would be 84 by the end of the six-year term.

