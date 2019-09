UPDATE: I-69 is now all clear at the accident site.

####

EARLIER….

A semi-truck has overturned on I-69 in Henderson County Monday morning.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that a semi loaded with drywall crashed in the median of I-69. The crash took place just south of the KY 416 Robards Exit 140 interchange.

No word on injuries. One lane of traffic is open in both directions of I-69 around the accident scene.

