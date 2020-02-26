Semi-Truck Flips, Slides Down Embankment in Indiana

A semi-truck flipped and slid down an embankment near New Albany, Indiana, forcing authorities to close Corydon Pike.

Photos shared by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency show the truck’s cab resting on its side, halfway down an embankment.

The truck’s rear axle can also be seen in the air, with only the right rear wheels still touching the ground.

(Photo / Floyd County Emergency Management Agency) | (Photo / Floyd County Emergency Management Agency) | (Photo / Floyd County Emergency Management Agency) | (Photo / Floyd County Emergency Management Agency) |

According to authorities, the driver of the truck was not injured as a result of the crash.

“Corydon Pike is currently closed because of a semi accident. FCSD Georgetown Fire. County Highway ISP and FC EMA is on scene. The driver of the truck is not injured,” Floyd County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

According to reports, Corydon Pike has since been re-opened.

