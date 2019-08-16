Semi-Truck on Fire Following Accident on US 41 in Evansville

UPDATE (7:10AM, 8-16-2019):

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said that the two-vehicle accident has no injuries. The semi-truck that was involved in the accident is a contracted truck from U.S. Postal Service. There are lane restrictions near the scene as they work to clean up the accident.

FROM EARLIER….

Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a semi-truck on US 41 and Boonville-New Harmony Road.

Accident was called into Central Dispatch at 6:36 Friday morning for an accident with injury involving the semi. The accident lead to damage to the diesel gas tank of the semi, leading to a fire on the semi. The gas tank has also leaked diesel into a nearby front yard.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating the accident.

