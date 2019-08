Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-64 in Warrick County.

According to Indiana State Police, the semi was heading westbound when the driver lost control and drove into a wooded area.

The driver was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Sgt. Todd Ringle tweeted.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments