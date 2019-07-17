Semi Hauling Pigs Overturns on Interstate

A semi hauling pigs overturns prompting officials to block the southbound I-65 ramp to the I-64/71 split.

Louisville Metro Police are blocking lanes on the highway while crews work to get the pigs off the roadway.

That stretch of highway will be shut down for at least two hours, according to officials.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Injuries were reported.

