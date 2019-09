A semi-truck carrying 44,000 pounds of Nutella rolled over on an Indiana highway.

The crash happened Monday night on I-94 in LaPorte County, Indiana.

The driver told police a car slammed on the brakes in front of him. The driver tried to avoid the car and lost control, hitting the concrete median barrier.

The semi overturned spilling 150 gallons of diesel and blocked all lanes of westbound traffic for several hours.

The driver was not injured.

