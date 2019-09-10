Sellersburg Woman Facing Neglect, Drug Charges

A Sellersburg woman is facing neglect and drug charges after a traffic stop in Clarksville.

Indiana State Police say 37-year-old Rachel Wiggins was stopped for driving left of center on Randolph Avenue.

Wiggins was found to be driving while suspended and was traveling with a young child in the car.

Further investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine, numerous syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

Wiggins was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail. She is charged with the following:

Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony

Unlawful Possession of Syringe, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor

Unauthorized Possession, Display, Use of Suspended License, a Class C Misdemeanor

