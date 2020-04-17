Self-Quarantine Notices Placed on Churchgoers’ Vehicles During Easter Gathering; Beshear Under Fire

Churchgoers in the state of Kentucky are upset with current stay-at-home orders, barring them from their normal gatherings.

After holding an in-person Easter service on April 12, the Maryville Baptist Church congregation in Bullitt County calls the notices to self-quarantine left on their vehicles by Kentucky State Police a threat, maintaining it’s their constitutional right to gather.

Legal professionals say they’re struggling to draw a clear line for Kentuckians.

“I don’t know. That’s for a judge to decide,” said Ted Shouse, a Louisville-based attorney.

“I know that endangering the public is unconstitutional, and I know that exercising your religion is also constitutional,” Shouse went on to say.

“Those are two constitutional rights that appear to come in conflict in this case,” said Shouse.

At least three Kentucky residents who defied the state order on mass gatherings to attend the in-person Easter service inside Maryville Baptist Church have filed a federal lawsuit against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, seeking a judge to declare Beshear’s orders as unconstitutional.

Comments

comments