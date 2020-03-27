Self-Quarantine Causing Relationship Strain

Staying cooped up in close quarters with others is no easy feat. Everyone has to find that work/ life harmony, but staying in quarantine is blurring the lines between balancing work life and personal life, especially when kids are added to the mix.

“They are torn between their work and they are torn between their children and so I encourage them to make as much fun as they can,” says Margaret Ballard, a Tri-State Psychotherapist. Many people are trying to cling onto a bit of normalcy since self-quarantine can be tough to cope with. “Hits a lot of very strong people.”

Some people having to put their plans and dreams on hold while wondering, “Is my marriage going to survive COVID-19?” As they are stuck at home with their significant breathing down their neck.

“If they don’t get along with their partner, this probably feels like an eternity,” says Ballard.

Existing relationship struggles can worsen when paired with the stress of adjusting to a new lifestyle.

“Money or lack of money and financial concern and stress is one of the biggest contributors to divorce,” says Attorney Brian J. Oberst.

Layoffs and not having time apart from significant others are predicted to cause two types of outcomes.

“I’ve had a lot of colleagues and you see in the national news where they joke that it’s going to be the “Corona Boom” of babies in the next 9 months or a lot of divorces getting filed for cooped up together for such a long period,” says Oberst.

Counselors say if you’re trying to save your marriage, communication is key.

“Not the silent treatment because that’s the worst thing possible,” says Ballard.

Attorneys are currently seeing a sad lack of communication trends. Some parents are using COVID-19 as an excuse to not share custody of their child.

“I think you are going to see people are going to be filing emergency petitions issues with not being able to see their children,” says Oberst.

According to Governor Holcomb, traveling for parenting time is considered to be essential.

Comments

comments