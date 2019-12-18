Select Special License Plates to Require Mandatory Donations
At the end of December, motorists will be required to make a $10 mandatory donations to select license plates in accordance with the passage of House Bill 431.
This change impacts 29 special license plates administered under KRS 186.164 to enforce the original intention of the bill.
The majority of special license plates created under KRS 186.162, such as military plates, university/collegiate plates, and nature plates, already have a donation requirement that will not change once the new legislation takes effect.
The 29 organizational plates with a new donation requirement are :
- Alzheimer’s Awareness
- Autism Awareness
- Breast Cancer Awareness
- Kentucky Chiropractic Association
- Choose Life
- WHAS Crusade 4 Children
- Curing Childhood Cancer
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- Kentucky Firefighter Association
- Friends of Coal
- Juvenile Diabetes
- Keeneland Association
- KEEP Foundation
- Kentucky Colonel
- Kentucky Dental Association
- Kentucky Library Association
- League of Kentucky Sportsmen
- Linemen
- Louisville Zoo
- Masonic Order of KY
- Norton Children’s Hospital
- Quail Unlimited
- Rock Cares
- Ryder Cup
- Share The Road
- Smallmouth Bass
- Trust for Life
- The National Wild Turkey Federation
New fees for the 29 special license plates, including the required $10 donation, will be $44 at initial purchase and $44 at annual registration renewal.
The bill also brings administrative changes for organizations requesting plates. Approved organizations will be required to maintain a minimum of 500 registrations annually for the Cabinet to continue the production of their plate design.
A list of all special license plates offered is available here.