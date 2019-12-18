Select Special License Plates to Require Mandatory Donations

At the end of December, motorists will be required to make a $10 mandatory donations to select license plates in accordance with the passage of House Bill 431.

This change impacts 29 special license plates administered under KRS 186.164 to enforce the original intention of the bill.

The majority of special license plates created under KRS 186.162, such as military plates, university/collegiate plates, and nature plates, already have a donation requirement that will not change once the new legislation takes effect.

The 29 organizational plates with a new donation requirement are :

Alzheimer’s Awareness

Autism Awareness

Breast Cancer Awareness

Kentucky Chiropractic Association

Choose Life

WHAS Crusade 4 Children

Curing Childhood Cancer

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Kentucky Firefighter Association

Friends of Coal

Juvenile Diabetes

Keeneland Association

KEEP Foundation

Kentucky Colonel

Kentucky Dental Association

Kentucky Library Association

League of Kentucky Sportsmen

Linemen

Louisville Zoo

Masonic Order of KY

Norton Children’s Hospital

Quail Unlimited

Rock Cares

Ryder Cup

Share The Road

Smallmouth Bass

Trust for Life

The National Wild Turkey Federation

New fees for the 29 special license plates, including the required $10 donation, will be $44 at initial purchase and $44 at annual registration renewal.

The bill also brings administrative changes for organizations requesting plates. Approved organizations will be required to maintain a minimum of 500 registrations annually for the Cabinet to continue the production of their plate design.

A list of all special license plates offered is available here.

