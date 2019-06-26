As Seen on TV: DermaSuction

I don’t know about you, but I’m addicted to “As Seen on TV” product commercials!

Do they work?

Are they worth it?

And sometimes I’m just like…why?

The latest product being hawked constantly on TV is the “DermaSuction” pore cleaning device sold for an average cost of $19.98.

The BulbHead product promises to suck that gooey gross-ness right out of your pores, and they seemingly prove it in their promos.

I only know one person that bought it and all they had to say was that it left a mark on their face.

First things first, I read the directions and saw that replacement sponge filters are necessary and can be ordered for $14.99…already over it.

But I carried on and decided to start with the silicone head that’s supposed to “absorb grease and dirt”…we all know that you don’t get makeup off on the first wash.

Nothing.

No makeup.

No goop.

Disappointing after the commercial.

I was going to use the small suction head next, that is supposed to be “good for every day use”, but since the silicone head did nothing, and I have developed a few clogged pores around my chin, I took a chance and moved on to the large head that said it was “perfect for blemishes”.

Not a drop on low, so I switched to the high suction setting, hoping to see that stuff sucked right out, leaving me with perfect skin.

As you can see, no changes, and there was nothing in the suction head.

I did have some redness, but no magical clearing of the skin.

Once again, disappointing.

I looked up some reviews, and they weren’t flattering.

One medical expert said that “while it may be able to remove looser bits of dirt and gunk from your pores, true blackheads are lodged deep into the skin, where the suction required to pull them out would be too damaging to the pores themselves to be a worthwhile option”.

When you try out the DermaSuction, keep your receipt and make sure you buy from a store with an excellent return policy.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments