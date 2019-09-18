Seek and You Will Find…the Ultimate Gift at Darlena’s

The Tri-State is home to so many beautiful venues, shops, restaurants and tourist attractions…you name it, we’ve got it.

But because of that — some special places go unnoticed — I’ve found a sweet shop in Rockport that is perfect for a day of choosing that perfect gift for any occasion.

What started out as a small restaurant with a little boutique attached, Darlena’s Holiday and Gift Shoppe has turned into the place to get just about anything.

It’s just something I always wanted to do, so I just put every effort into it.

I started small and I worked my way up…no big grand dance of a thing, I’m just doing what I love, and that’s the best way to do anything.

Savvy shoppers say that if you can’t find it at Darlena’s, you won’t find it in Rockport at all.

You kind of find out over the years what goes and what doesn’t, what people want. We sell a lot of bereavement and pet bereavement, religious items, we just try to serve every purpose.

If we don’t have it, we’ll come up with ways to create it or make it.

People always need a last minute gift, it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go to the big city and go through all that,’.

From jewelry to clothes, cards, baby items, sunglasses and wind chimes, there are cool things crammed into every corner!

And it’s Christmas year round in this room with trees, ornaments and beautiful holiday décor.

Christmas, we have year-round because we have overflow from Holiday World, when people stop by. I’m just a ‘Christmas girl’ at heart, I’ve always loved Christmas.

I think it should be year-round, so I keep it year-round.

You might have to search…there’s so much here…but seek and you shall find — that perfect gift at Darlena’s Holiday and Gift Shoppe.

Yes, I did buy a gift — for my daughter’s 26th birthday I found a customizable music box with a sweet saying on it and I chose “Baby Mine” from Dumbo as the song…

She ugly cried, and it was less than $40.

Find Darlena’s Holiday and Gift Shoppe at 422 Jefferson Street in Rockport.

When you go, tell them that you saw it here on 44News…and for all of my pageant and pin-up girls, they have the best — and cheapest jewelry!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

