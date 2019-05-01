See Jack and the Beanstalk as a Ballet!

We all know the story of young jack trading his cow for a handful of magic beans…but have you ever seen that story told through dance?

This is going to be one epic show!

You can catch Jack and the Beanstalk this Saturday at Old National Events Plaza.

Catch this unique re-telling of the classic fairy tale, through ballet!

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 812-421-8066.

They are $16.

