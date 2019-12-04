See Fairies Swirling in the Snow, a Heroic Prince and Evil King…

The classic Christmas tale of a nutcracker prince, fairies and an evil mice army is being brought to life, and to talk abut this touring performance is Deena Laska of the Children’s Center for Dance Education.

This is a beautiful way to get into the holiday spirit, and the first chance you have to see it is this Saturday!





Catch the Children’s Nutcracker this Saturday in New Harmony at Murphy Auditorium, the 13th at Old National Events Plaza, and then the 15th at Preston Arts Center…with 3 cities on the tour, you’re bound to be able to catch one.

Find tickets here.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments