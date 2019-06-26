Section of KY 662 Closed Due to Continuing Land Slippage

Due to continuing land slippage, a section of KY 662 is closed in western Hancock County.

Crews with the Hancock County Highway Maintenance worked to keep the land slippage from blocking the roadway. However, the slippage at the site has continued to move and push material onto the roadway.

To assure the safety of the public, KY 662 has been closed until further notice.

In the meantime, crews will do a more detailed engineering analysis of issues contributing to the slide.

