Second Wave of Free Concerts Announced for Indiana State Fair

The second wave of five of 17 concerts announced Wednesday for the 2019 Indiana State Fair.

The shows that were announced Wednesday include:

Air Supply – (Legendary multi-million selling Australian duo) – Monday, August 5th

SWITCHFOOT (GRAMMY® winning Alternative Rock band) – Wednesday, August 7th

David Nail (Chart-topping Country music superstar) – Saturday, August 10th

Sixteen Candles (1980s Party Cover band) – Tuesday, August 13th

Boyz II Men (one of the most recognizable & iconic R&B groups in music history) – Wednesday, August 14th

The State Fair is August 2nd-18th and feature a concert that is free with paid fair admission.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments