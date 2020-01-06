Second Victim From Owensboro Fire Passes Away

The second victim from an Owensboro fire in late December has died.

Owensboro Police said 82-year-old Shelby Lashbrook passed away on January 4th from injuries sustained in a residence fire. That fire took place on December 27th in the 3900 block of Kipling Drive.

Lashbrook was the second victim of the fire to die after 77-year-old David Lashbrook passed away on December 29th.

The early morning December fire found the two victims suffering from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by OPD, KSP Arson Investigations, and the Owensboro Fire Department.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

