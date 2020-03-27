Second Positive Case Confirmed at Fort Campbell Base

A dependent of a military Retiree at Fort Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19, making this the second confirmed case at the base.

According to the 101st Airborne Division Office of Public Affairs, the individual showed systems associated with COVID-19 but has not required hospitalization. They are currently self-isolating at home.

The individual recently traveled to Europe. Fort Campbell officials say they are working to determine if other individuals were exposed.

If any individuals are determined to be at risk, they will be directly notified. Health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with civilian authorities in the surrounding area to determine any potential risk of exposure off the base.

Fort Campbell officials say they are continually assessing the environment, and implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

