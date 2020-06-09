Second Phase of Henderson Spring Cleanup Begins June 15

Do I need to call Public Works to request pickup?

You don’t need to call to get on a list. Crews will be going through the city street by street and alley by alley. Each area will require several days for collection, so please be patient if you don’t see the debris removed right away.

When do I need to place my debris out?

By 7 a.m. on Monday morning, June 15.

What if I don’t get my items out by then?

Crews will be collecting on your street or alley ONE TIME, which makes it extremely important for residents to put out items for pickup by the 7 a.m. deadline.

How much stuff can I put out for Spring Cleanup?

You are allowed the equivalent of one small pickup truck-size load of household junk AND a similar amount of yard debris/brush and limbs.

Can those two types of materials be in the same pile?

No, they should not be mixed. Please separate general household debris from the tree limbs and yard debris. If separated properly, the vegetative material can go to a non-landfill location. If they are mixed, the city will be forced to send it all to the landfill, which costs taxpayers a lot more.

What types of things can I put out for pickup?

Tree limbs, broken furniture and other large items that you would normally take to the landfill. Mattresses are among the most commonly collected items in Spring Cleanup.

Who can participate in this project?

City residents. It is not for vacant property, commercial use or construction/demolition projects.

Where should I put the stuff?

You should place your debris in the general area of your weekly trash collection, but please keep it away from fences, buildings, poles and other structures. Larger piles can also be placed at curbside on your street if your weekly trash collection is on an alley.

What if I don’t see my discards get removed right away?

Please be patient. It will take a while from crews to make their way through the entire city.

Is there a charge for this?

Spring Cleanup pickup is free, within reason. There may be a charge if the discard pile exceeds the amount that is suggested.

Can I get rid of tires in Spring Cleanup?

No, tires cannot be placed in the city’s Spring Cleanup project, but if you will hang on to them the County Recycling Center on Sam Ball Way near the Henderson County Fairgrounds will be accepting them again once they reopen following the pandemic. Henderson County has a grant for recycling of tires.

What else can’t be put in Spring Cleanup?

Batteries, oil, paint, air conditioners and refrigerators. Here’s a tip for latex paint disposal: Take the lid off the can and let the paint dry out completely. Then it can be disposed with your regular trash.

So what about the oil, oil-based paint, chemicals and things like that?

Henderson County Recycling Center is planning to have another Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 10 if it receives grant funding it has requested.

What are options if I miss Spring Cleanup pickup?

If you miss the Monday morning deadline or if you have more than a small pickup truck-size load, you can call Public Works to request pickup, but a cost will be associated with that special pickup. If you need to schedule that type of pickup, call Public Works at 270-831-1224.

Also at a cost, you can always dispose of items yourself. The landfill continues to be open during the pandemic. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If I have questions who can I call?

Call Public Works at 270-831-1224.