Second Person Indicted in March 2019 Shooting of Kevin White

An 18-year-old has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Kevin White. Thursday, the Daviess County Grand Jury indicted Talen Johnson of Owensboro with murder. He was also indicted for a separate 1st-degree burglary.

White was shot in the chest on March 12th at a home on West 8th Street in Owensboro. White had succumbed to his injuries by the time officers located him in the home.

Johnson is the second person to be indicted in the murder of White. On May 2nd, Damartez Thruston was charged by the Daviess County Grand Jury with murder.

Johnson is currently lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center.

44News is told Thruston has yet to be arrested and is still on the loose. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484

———

Related stories:

OPD Searching for Teen Indicted on Murder Charges

Owensboro Teen Indicted on Murder Charges

Comments

comments