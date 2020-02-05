Indiana

Second Lady Karen Pence Files to Place President Trump on Indiana Ballot

Adam Kight 2 mins ago
1 minute read

On Wednesday, Second Lady Karen Pence officially filed to place President Donald Trump on Indiana’s ballot for reelection, filing petition signatures from Hoosiers in all of Indiana’s 92 counties.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer, Second Lady Karen Pence, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Denise Pence (left to right) walk to greet a crowd of more than 60 enthusiastic Trump supporters at the Indiana Statehouse before filing to place President Donald Trump on the ballot in Indiana.

Second Lady Pence was joined by more than 60 enthusiastic Trump supporters and volunteers, as well as Governor Eric Holcomb, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer and Indiana’s members of the Republican National Committee, John Hammond III and Anne Hathaway.

Second Lady Karen Pence joins a group of more than 60 enthusiastic Trump supporters at the Indiana Statehouse before filing to officially place President Donald Trump on the Indiana ballot for reelection.

More than 10,000 Hoosiers signed a petition to earn President Trump a place on the ballot in Indiana – more than double the statewide requirement of 4,500 signatures for a presidential candidate.

“It was a thrill to welcome Karen Pence back home again to Indiana, and equally exciting to play a role in getting the Trump-Pence team back on the ballot,” said Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer. “Hoosier Republicans are organized, motivated and energized and collected more than double the needed signatures in a record amount of time to ensure President Trump and Vice President Pence will be on our ballots this November. Indiana was first on the board for the president in 2016, and I know Hoosier voters will make Indiana first on the board again on Election Day when we reelect President Donald J. Trump.”

 

 

 

