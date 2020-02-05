Second Lady Karen Pence Files to Place President Trump on Indiana Ballot

On Wednesday, Second Lady Karen Pence officially filed to place President Donald Trump on Indiana’s ballot for reelection, filing petition signatures from Hoosiers in all of Indiana’s 92 counties.

Second Lady Pence was joined by more than 60 enthusiastic Trump supporters and volunteers, as well as Governor Eric Holcomb, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer and Indiana’s members of the Republican National Committee, John Hammond III and Anne Hathaway.

More than 10,000 Hoosiers signed a petition to earn President Trump a place on the ballot in Indiana – more than double the statewide requirement of 4,500 signatures for a presidential candidate.

President Trump = officially on your Indiana ballot!! 🐘🗳️ Second Lady @KarenPence was in Indiana today to file for President @realDonaldTrump. What’s your favorite accomplishment of the Trump-Pence administration so far?https://t.co/RpDkXfPvZn — Indiana GOP (@indgop) February 6, 2020

“It was a thrill to welcome Karen Pence back home again to Indiana, and equally exciting to play a role in getting the Trump-Pence team back on the ballot,” said Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer. “Hoosier Republicans are organized, motivated and energized and collected more than double the needed signatures in a record amount of time to ensure President Trump and Vice President Pence will be on our ballots this November. Indiana was first on the board for the president in 2016, and I know Hoosier voters will make Indiana first on the board again on Election Day when we reelect President Donald J. Trump.”

