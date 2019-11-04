Second Justice Rally Held After Child Molestation Charges Dropped

Community members are coming together to seek Justice for one Evansville family.

“This is more than just this one child, but I’m so grateful that one parent didn’t stop,” says Henrietta Jenkins, Evansville NAACP Vice President.

Standing in solidarity and demanding Justice-

“This little boy deserves Justice and his day in court,” says Jenkins.

The second Justice for Eli rally comes just weeks after a motion was filed to dismiss charges against Gregory Johnston.

“This little boy and his family have been put through so much,” says Jenkins. “Day after day having to relive over and over what has happened.”

The motion was filed on October 18th by a Vanderburgh County Prosecutor with the intention to file again in the future.

Back in February, Johnston was arrested for sexually violating an 8-year-old.

Johnston’s wife is the owner of Lil’ Piggies Child Care in Evansville.

Following Johnston’s arrest, the daycare voluntarily closed down.

Johnston was charged with six felony counts including child molesting and was released on $15,000 bond.

“This isn’t a black thing. This isn’t a white thing because it could have been my child,” says Jenkins. “It could have been your child.”

The prosecutors office released a statement last month saying the dismissal came upon the recommendation of the therapists and community partners involved in this case.

Activists say the system has failed the family.

“We need the community to come together and help us with this because this isn’t going to stop and we need to make sure that all of our children going forward have their day in court and get their justice too,” says Jenkins.

Organizers say they plan to hold other rallies until Justice is served.

