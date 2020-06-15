Second Body Pulled From Ohio River Following Weekend Accident

Search teams have located the missing occupant of a boat carrying three people that capsized in the Ohio River on June 13. The identity of the recovered body is pending.

Two other occupants were pulled from the water Saturday: One male who didn’t require treatment and a second male who was determined to be in cardiac arrest and was transported to the Methodist Health emergency room, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Henderson County Coroner identified Saturday night’s victim as 40-year-old Charles Gibson from Henderson County.

