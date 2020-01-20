EvansvilleIndiana
Second Arrest Made in Evansville Attempted Armed Burglary
A second suspect has been arrested in an attempted armed burglary case.
Matthew Carver was arrested for breaking into a home in the 700 block of East Virginia St. last Monday.
Police first arrested 21-year-old Perrion Grady last Wednesday after witnesses identified him from a local surveillance video.
Carver was caught Friday during a traffic stop where officers found drugs and a stolen gun.
Both remain in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
