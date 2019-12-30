“Second Amendment Sanctuaries” Gaining Steam

A “Second Amendment Sanctuary” movement is gaining steam across the Tri-State.

It’s being pushed by “deep-seated fear” of gun confiscation.

Gun owners are descending on local offices to demand that their government leaders establish sanctuaries for gun rights.

Now area leaders are looking at introducing measures to prevent “unconstitutional restrictions” on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

“Our legislators, I feel like are trying to infringe on our second amendments, take our gun rights, and we have to start somewhere,” explained Lewis Compton, who started the push in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Lewis Compton and William Starks have taken point in Hopkins County, trying to get ahead of what they see as a growing challenge to their rights.

“My family for many generations, we’ve hunted these hills, these woods. It’s one of the most passionate things I’ve got,” said Starks, who leads Kentucky Open Carry.

They’ve gotten the attention of local leaders, with a resolution set for fiscal court to make Hopkins County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

“A few bills have been pre-filed in the state legislature that would affect the Second Amendment rights. From the county perspective, the only thing we can do is more of a symbolic gesture with a resolution. Stating our support for it, and again encouraging our legislators,” explained Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.

Hopkins County is not alone.

A movement is growing across the Bluegrass State, with several Western Kentucky counties planning on holding hearings soon.

Hancock County passed a resolution at their meeting just before Christmas, becoming one of three counties with the declaration so far.

While law enforcement in Hopkins County deals with some of the negative sides of gun ownership, the sheriff says he’s all for making a stand for the Second Amendment.

“I think the intent is probably in the name of protecting the citizens, but I think they go beyond what the Second Amendment allows,” offered Sheriff Matt Sanderson.

And for Hopkins County leaders, the resolution is not just what they see as a professional duty, but personal.

“Guns have been in my family and in my personal possession since I was a very young child. I think I received my first shotgun when I was nine years old,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield is expecting the resolution to be introduced January 7th, and anticipating widespread support.

