Seasonable Temperatures to Possible Severe Storms

A cold front passed through Sunday ushering in cooler drier air. We had a cool start in the low to mid 50s, temperatures are on the rise into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Far different story out in the Plains as a rare “High” risk is in place across portions of Texas and Oklahoma, large and long track tornadoes are likely in that area through the evening.

The severe threat will push eastward to the Mississippi Valley Tuesday. Back here in the Tri-State a gorgeous day ahead with highs in the low to mid 70s!

Expect mainly dry conditions overnight under a mix of clouds and stars, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. A few isolated showers are possible north and west of Evansville. As we get into Tuesday, temperatures will push into the upper 70s – low 80s as warm front moves through. Most of the day will be rain free. We focus our attention on a developing squall-line across Missouri that will move eastward. That line will push into our western counties after 10PM. The thinking is the line will weaken as it pushes into the Tri-State.

The core of the severe weather is likely to take place across Missouri and parts of the Tri-State are under a severe threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our western counties under a “Slight” risk and a “Marginal” risk through the heart of the Tri-State. The greatest areas to see a severe storm are across Illinois, those storms could pack damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Following the passage of showers and storms Wednesday, we go into a summer-like pattern as a ridge of high pressure sets up over the southeast funneling hot and humid air back into the Tri-State. We may see our first 90 degree temperatures of the season in Evansville Thursday and that pattern looks to continue through Memorial Day.

