Searching for Answers in Couple’s Death

Around 10:30 Friday morning Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a shooting at the 700 block of St. Clair Road in Bremen, Kentucky, just north of Central City.

Troopers say when they arrived they found 47-year-old Darcy Markwell and her husband, 55-year-old Jon Tracy Markwell.

Both of them had been shot to death inside their home, but there were no signs of anyone breaking in their home.

“It’s believed that Jon Tracy Markwell shot his wife and then turned the gun and shot himself,” says Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin.

The Muhlenberg County coroner pronounced them dead at the scene.

The couple’s daughter tells 44News her parents just celebrated their twenty-first anniversary. Their three children are still in shock and are coping with the heart-wrenching news.

They declined to talk on camera but sent 44news a statement saying “Their love for each other was unconditional. They loved their children and their dog with all their heart. They never wanted to be without each other.”

This investigation is leaving investigators baffled as they try to figure out a possible motive for this act of violence.

“At this point in time, I don’t know what sparked it,” says Trooper Rob Austin.

People across Muhlenberg County tell 44News their hearts and prayers are with the Markwell family during this painful time.

“Everybody will be praying for their family, for whatever they need. We are a close community and we will be willing to help,” says Joseph Chambers.

To help Darcy and Jon Tracey Markwell’s family pay for funeral expenses, you can donate here.

