Search of Ohio River, Following Police Pursuit in Vanderburgh County

Perry Township Fire Department and the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office are searching the Ohio River.

According to Evansville Central Dispatch, the search is related to a vehicle pursuit that started around 1:40 near Broadway Avenue and Claremont Avenue.

That led to the 15200 block of Old Henderson Road in southwest Vanderburgh County.

Around 2:30 am, water rescue operations were being deployed into the Ohio River searching both the Indiana and Kentucky riverbanks, as well as Henderson Island.

The 44News’ Crew is on their way to the scene.

Comments

comments